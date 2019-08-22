Rockies' Jon Gray: Surgery set for Friday

Gray will undergo surgery Friday to repair his fractured left foot, but is expected to have a normal offseason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gray has made it clear that he thinks he can have surgery without it affecting his availability for the 2020 season. He finishes the year with a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB across 150 innings.

