Rockies' Jon Gray: Tagged for seven runs in loss to Padres

Gray (1-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and one walk across five innings while earning the loss Monday against the Padres. He struck out six.

Gray escaped some early trouble with just one run against, but an RBI double and a pair of home runs in the fourth inning took that tally to six. He allowed another run before completing the fifth in what was a disappointing performance against a team he dominated last week. Gray has sandwiched poor starts around one strong outing so far and will take a 5.63 ERA into Saturday's scheduled start against the Nationals.