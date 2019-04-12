Rockies' Jon Gray: Takes loss in strong start
Gray (0-3) took the loss against the Giants on Thursday, despite giving up just one earned run on five hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six and walking three as the Rockies fell 1-0.
Gray was unlucky to not find himself in line for the win despite the strong outing, as his teammates only scored one run on the evening, which ultimately proved to be the difference. It was still an encouraging performance for the right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 4.19 and his WHIP to 1.24 with the effort. Gray is scheduled to return to the hill against the Padres on Tuesday.
