Gray (0-1) was charged with four runs (three earned) on five hits over six innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Most of the damage was done in the fourth inning; a Trevor Story fielding error was followed by a Donovan Solano single and a Brandon Belt homer. It was the first homer given up by Gray this season, but he has just seven strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Hopefully he can dial his strikeout rate back up, because all of that contact in Coors Field is a losing formula. Gray gets two more at home next week (vs, ARI, vs. TEX).