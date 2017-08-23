Rockies' Jon Gray: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start

Gray (5-3) fell to the Royals on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander delivered his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, but other than Nolan Arenado the Rockies hitters couldn't solve Danny Duffy, saddling Gray with his first loss in August. He's now got a 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB in his last seven outings (43.1 innings), making him a solid fantasy option heading into Sunday's road start in Atlanta.