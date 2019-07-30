Rockies' Jon Gray: Tosses gem against Dodgers
Gray (10-7) picked up the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking three as the Rockies bagged a 9-1 victory.
It was a fantastic outing for the right-hander, who worked eight innings for the first time all season while yielding just a single run to a tough Dodgers lineup. The solid effort brings his ERA down to 3.88 and his WHIP to 1.36 over 132.1 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Giants at home on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start