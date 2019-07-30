Rockies' Jon Gray: Tosses gem against Dodgers

Gray (10-7) picked up the win against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up one earned run on three hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking three as the Rockies bagged a 9-1 victory.

It was a fantastic outing for the right-hander, who worked eight innings for the first time all season while yielding just a single run to a tough Dodgers lineup. The solid effort brings his ERA down to 3.88 and his WHIP to 1.36 over 132.1 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Giants at home on Saturday.