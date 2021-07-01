Gray (5-6) picked up the win Wednesday against the Pirates, fanning five while allowing two runs on two hits and four walks across six innings.

While the four free passes are less than ideal for the right-hander, Gray should feel good about the direction he's heading in after another strong start. The two runs he yielded in the first inning mark his only blip across 11 innings since being activated from the injured list June 25 and he now holds a respectable 3.89 ERA on the campaign. Gray lines up to take the ball Tuesday in Arizona.