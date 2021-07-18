Gray allowed two runs on six hits and a pair of walks over seven innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray put together his fourth consecutive quality start, limiting the Dodgers to a two-run homer by Justin Turner in the third inning. The performance lowered Gray's ERA to 3.68, which would challenge the career-best 3.67 mark he posted in 2017. The 29-year-old is 6-6 on the year with a 1.22 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB in 93 innings, and his home ERA (3.22 in nine starts) at Coors Field is actually considerably better than his road number (4.54 in seven starts).