Rockies' Jon Gray: Turns in solid outing at St. Louis
Gray allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out six Cardinals over five innings in a no-decision Tuesday.
He gave up a two-run homer to Paul DeJong in the first inning, but Gray settled in nicely after that, keeping the Cards off the board until he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth. Unfortunately for Gray and his fantasy owners, he needed 96 pitches to get through those five frames, and efficiency has not exactly been his calling card this year. However, the strikeout rate is strong and it's great to see him avoid walking a batter in this one. Gray is a funny case for fantasy purposes -- his 3.63 FIP points to vast potential for improvement from his current 5.84 ERA, which is largely attributable to an absurd .400 BABIP, but he also has the misfortune of pitching his home games at Coors Field. He may have posted a better ERA at home than on the road last season (4.30 to 4.91), but that's something you can count on continuing. With a couple off days coming up, Gray may not make his next start until next Tuesday at home against the Mets.
