Gray (6-6) won Sunday's 3-1 game against San Diego, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Gray's only problem inning was the second, when he loaded the bases with none out but was able to induce two ground balls to escape the jam with just one Padre crossing the plate. He fell in line for the win following a Chris Owings home run in the top of the seventh to bring his overall record back to .500 at 6-6. He enters the break having tossed three consecutive quality starts and with a solid 3.77 ERA.