Rockies' Jon Gray: Wednesday's game postponed

Gray won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Gray will now get some extra rest after giving up five runs in each of his past two starts. According to Nick Groke of The Athletic, Kyle Freeland will stay on schedule and pitch Thursday for the Rockies, while Gray should retake the mound this weekend versus the Padres.

