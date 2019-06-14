Rockies' Jon Gray: Whiffs 10 in win

Gray (6-5) earned the win against San Diego on Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

Gray got off to a rocky start, allowing a pair of first-inning runs, but recovered to record his third win in his last four decisions. Along the way, he tied his season high with 10 strikeouts and did not issue a walk for the first time this season. Though San Diego managed nine hits off Gray, he was able to limit the damage by missing bats, inducing a total of 20 swinging strikes. Gray will take a 4.39 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 93:31 K:BB into his next start against Arizona on Wednesday.