Rockies' Jon Gray: Whiffs eight Dodgers in win

Gray (9-5) picked up the win Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings while striking out eight in a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers.

The right-hander put together his third straight quality start while winning his fourth straight decision. Gray will carry a 3.84 ERA and 111:40 K:BB through 103 innings into his next outing July 6 in Arizona.