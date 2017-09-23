Rockies' Jon Gray: Whiffs eight in Friday's win
Gray (9-4) picked up the win over the Padres on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.
He extended his streak of starts in which he's given up three runs or fewer to 12, and Gray's 2.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 75:16 K:BB in 72.1 innings over that stretch are the kind of ace-like numbers the Rockies were hoping for when they drafted the right-hander in the first round back in 2013. He'll make one more trip to the mound in the regular season Wednesday at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Solid in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Steps up in big game Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Beats Kershaw, Dodgers for seventh win•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Impresses again Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...