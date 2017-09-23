Rockies' Jon Gray: Whiffs eight in Friday's win

Gray (9-4) picked up the win over the Padres on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

He extended his streak of starts in which he's given up three runs or fewer to 12, and Gray's 2.49 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 75:16 K:BB in 72.1 innings over that stretch are the kind of ace-like numbers the Rockies were hoping for when they drafted the right-hander in the first round back in 2013. He'll make one more trip to the mound in the regular season Wednesday at home against the Marlins.