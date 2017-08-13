Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Lucroy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Lucroy has started each of the Rockies' past four games and is coming off an impressive Saturday showing in which he went 1-for-1 with three walks, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Ryan Hanigan. Expect to see Lucroy back in the lineup Monday when the Rockies open up a four-game set against the Braves at Coors Field.