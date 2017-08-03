Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: First start with Rockies on Thursday

Lucroy (illness) is in the lineup and batting eighth for Thursday's game against the Mets, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

Lucroy has been out for the past couple games while battling an illness, but is set to make his Colorado-debut during Thursday's series finale. Since the All-Star break, the catcher is hitting just .167/.268/.194 in 11 games, but the batter-friendly Coors Field may provide a needed boost to those numbers.