Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Gets day off Sunday
Lucroy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lucroy will be granted a day off after starting each of the team's past eight contests. The 31-year-old produce a trio of three-hit games over that stretch and is hitting a respectable .286 during September. He'll be replaced by Tony Wolters behind the plate Sunday.
