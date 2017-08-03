Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Goes 2-for-3 in Colorado debut

Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a run during Thursday's win over the Mets.

This was Lucroy's first start with the Rockies, and the backstop took advantage of hitter-friendly Coors Field. It was just his second multi-hit game through his past 22 outings, as Lucroy's numbers have plummeted this season. However, calling Coors home could provide a significant production boost, and Lucroy should probably be owned in the majority of fantasy settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast