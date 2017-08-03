Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Goes 2-for-3 in Colorado debut
Lucroy went 2-for-3 with a run during Thursday's win over the Mets.
This was Lucroy's first start with the Rockies, and the backstop took advantage of hitter-friendly Coors Field. It was just his second multi-hit game through his past 22 outings, as Lucroy's numbers have plummeted this season. However, calling Coors home could provide a significant production boost, and Lucroy should probably be owned in the majority of fantasy settings.
