Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Last-minute addition to Thursday lineup

The Rockies added Lucroy to their Thursday lineup at catcher, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. He's batting fifth.

Ryan Hanigan was scratched with a stomach bug, so Lucroy's next day off will have to wait. Lucroy's spot in the order for a good lineup and home park could make him a nice DFS sleeper for those who can slide him in at the last minute.

