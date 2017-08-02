Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: May be ready off bench
Lucroy (illness) could be used as a pinch hitter Wednesday against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Although the veteran catcher has missed his first two games in Colorado, he reportedly is feeling much better and may even be available off the bench for Wednesday evening's contest. Lucroy even got through batting practice without a hitch, signaling that he could make his debut Thursday afternoon, although Ryan Hanigan will sit behind the dish Wednesday night.
