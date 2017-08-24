Play

Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup

Lucroy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.

Lucroy will get a typical day off after starting the past two games behind the plate. In his place, Tony Wolters draws the assignment, batting ninth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast