Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.
Lucroy will get a typical day off after starting the past two games behind the plate. In his place, Tony Wolters draws the assignment, batting ninth in the order.
