Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not listed in Thursday lineup

Lucroy is not in the starting lineup for the Rockies on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll give way to Ryan Hanigan behind the plate, who'll catch Jeff Hoffman. Lucroy actually has looked like a decent fantasy backstop since joining Colorado, going 10-for-30 at the plate, but he's still yet to leave the yard while donning his new threads. The lineup should list him Friday against the Brewers.