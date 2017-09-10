Play

Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup

Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Lucroy has made eight plate appearances over his last two starts, but he has failed to record a hit in that time. He'll get the day off while Tony Wolters serves as Colorado's backstop.

