Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Lucroy has made eight plate appearances over his last two starts, but he has failed to record a hit in that time. He'll get the day off while Tony Wolters serves as Colorado's backstop.
More News
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Riding pine Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...