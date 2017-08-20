Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday lineup
Lucroy is out of Sunday's lineup against the Brewers.
Ryan Hanigan is back from the stomach bug that had him sidelined, so Lucroy will get his first day off since Aug. 13. Lucroy should pick back up as the Rockies' primary catcher next week.
