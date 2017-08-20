Play

Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Out of Sunday's lineup

Lucroy is out of Sunday's lineup against the Brewers.

Ryan Hanigan is back from the stomach bug that had him sidelined, so Lucroy will get his first day off since Aug. 13. Lucroy should pick back up as the Rockies' primary catcher next week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast