Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Scratched from team debut with illness
Lucroy was scratched from the lineup prior to Tuesday's game against the Mets due to a stomach illness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Lucroy's Rockies debut will have to be put on hold as the veteran backstop is apparently not feeling well enough to take the field. Ryan Hanigan was inserted into the lineup in replacement of Lucroy, who should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
