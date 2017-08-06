Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Sits out Sunday
Lucroy is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lucroy is 3-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored since joining the Rockies, but he'll hit the bench for a day off after catching three straight games. Ryan Hanigan will assume catching duties for the afternoon in his stead.
