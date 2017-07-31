Rockies' Jonathan Lucroy: Traded to Colorado

Lucroy has been traded by the Rangers to the Rockies for a player to be named later, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The player heading to Texas is widely believed to be a 2017 draft pick, which can't be announced until after the World Series. Moving to Coors Field can only help Lucroy, although he's played in a great hitting environment in Texas all season as well. The Rockies have received precious little production from their catchers this year, so the motivation to improve and make a legitimate run at the playoffs is obvious.