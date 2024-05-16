Beck went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five total RBI in an 8-0 win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Beck came into Wednesday batting .191 with a 42.6 percent strikeout rate, but he was showing signs of breaking out with a four-game hitting streak while recording his first career RBI in his most recent contest. The 23-year-old may have announced his arrival with Wednesday's huge performance, during which he finished a triple short of a cycle. Beck doubled home two runs in the second inning, swatted a two-run homer in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth. The homer was his first as a major-leaguer, though he's flashed plenty of power in the minors, racking up 33 long balls across 177 contests since being drafted in 2022.