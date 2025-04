Beck went 2-for-3 with two walks and two solo home runs in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Reds.

Beck continued to mash the ball out of the park Friday, with his solo home runs coming in the third and eighth inning. He now has five homers on the year, all of which have come over his last three games. Beck's recent display of power could keep him in the Rockies' lineup even when Brenton Doyle (personal) returns.