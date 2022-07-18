The Rockies have selected Beck with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Beck, a right fielder who draws some comparisons to Hunter Renfroe, ran a 20.9 K% and 12.5 BB% as a junior, which aren't the greatest marks for a bat-first position player in college. He slashed .298/.391/.595 with 18 home runs in 66 games as a junior and was a .284 hitter in three seasons at Tennessee, which suggests he will not add value with his batting average once he gets to the majors. However, like Renfroe, he could still be a net positive due to his power and potential to play every day. The 6-foot-3 righty hitter is an above-average runner, but he may not be a major threat on the bases by the time he's in the majors.