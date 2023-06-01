Beck is hitting .267 with 13 home runs, two steals and a 50 percent hard-hit rate in 43 games for High-A Spokane.

The No. 38 overall pick in last year's draft out of Tennessee, Beck is playing half his games in a very favorable park in Spokane, but he actually has better numbers on the road (.341/.415/.695 slash line). His hard-hit rate is elite and his 24.3 percent strikeout rate is a passable mark for a player with his game power. At 22 years old, Beck could use a challenge via a promotion this summer to Double-A.