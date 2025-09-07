Beck went 3-for-5 with three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Beck has gone 10-for-31 (.323) over his last eight contests. His homer Saturday was his first since Aug. 3, giving him 15 long balls on the year, but he's still provided fairly consistent hitting from the heart of the order. Overall, Beck is batting .273 wit ha .776 OPS, 50 RBI, 57 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, 25 doubles and five triples across 128 games this season.