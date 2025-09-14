Beck went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Padres.

Beck has logged five multi-hit efforts over 12 games in September. He's batting .318 (14-for-44) so far this month, and he's added seven RBI and three steals. The outfielder is up to a .271/.331/.435 slash line with 15 home runs, 17 thefts, 51 RBI and 60 runs scored through 135 contests as the Rockies' primary left fielder.