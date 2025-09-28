Beck went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.

Beck delivered his 16th long ball of the season in the ninth inning, and his first since Sept. 6. After a strong first half, his power has evaporated in the final couple of months, as he entered Saturday's game having just a .118 ISO across 243 plate appearances in the second half. Beck has still put together a solid season, hitting .260 with 19 stolen bases across 147 games.