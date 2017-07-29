Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Designated for assignment
Lyles was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
This move was a long time coming. Lyles has been a major liability in the Rockies' bullpen since transitioning from a starting role last year, and things have only gotten worse lately with Lyles posting a 7.15 ERA in 11.1 July innings. The 26-year-old has posted an ERA below 5.00 just once in seven major-league seasons, and in that year (2014), he had a 4.33 mark.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Having middling season in bullpen•
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Season-long struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Showing improvement in May•
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in big-league bullpen•
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Lands MLB roster spot•
-
Rockies' Jordan Lyles: Good chance to crack Opening Day roster•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...