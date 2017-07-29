Lyles was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This move was a long time coming. Lyles has been a major liability in the Rockies' bullpen since transitioning from a starting role last year, and things have only gotten worse lately with Lyles posting a 7.15 ERA in 11.1 July innings. The 26-year-old has posted an ERA below 5.00 just once in seven major-league seasons, and in that year (2014), he had a 4.33 mark.