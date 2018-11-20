Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Dropped from 40-man roster
Patterson was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday.
Patterson was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects who need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old spent all of the 2018 season with Triple-A Albuquerque -- his third season at the level -- hitting .271/.367/.525 with 26 homers in 118 games. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Set for promotion•
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Optioned to minors•
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Bound for Albuquerque•
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Heading to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Shipped back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...