Patterson was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday.

Patterson was dropped from the team's 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects who need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old spent all of the 2018 season with Triple-A Albuquerque -- his third season at the level -- hitting .271/.367/.525 with 26 homers in 118 games. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.

