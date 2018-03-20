Play

Patterson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The Rockies don't have much room for Patterson in the outfield or at first base, so the 26-year-old will report to Albuquerque for a third straight season. Patterson has put up solid numbers for the Isotopes over the previous two seasons, hitting a combined .288/.361/.512 with 40 homers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories