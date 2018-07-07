Patterson will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Patterson hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016, when he recorded 18 at-bats with the Rockies during a brief stay with the team. Across 73 games at the Triple-A level this year, he's hitting .265/.373/.549 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI. Don't expect him to make much of an impact while with the club.