Rockies' Jordan Patterson: Set for promotion
Patterson will be called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Patterson hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2016, when he recorded 18 at-bats with the Rockies during a brief stay with the team. Across 73 games at the Triple-A level this year, he's hitting .265/.373/.549 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI. Don't expect him to make much of an impact while with the club.
