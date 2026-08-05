Rockies' Jordan Romano: Falters in save chance Tuesday

Romano allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning to take a blown save in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Romano blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning but was able to prevent further damage, leading to the extra frames. Over eight outings in July, he gave up just one run across 7.2 innings while converting five saves and adding a hold. He's now at a 6.48 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB through 16.2 innings over 20 games between the Rockies and the Angels, adding nine saves in 12 chances. However, Romano's stability in the closer role likely improved after the Rockies dealt away Antonio Senzatela and Victor Vodnik at the trade deadline, though it's still risky to go chasing saves in the Colorado bullpen.