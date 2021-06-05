Sheffield was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right lat strain Saturday.

Sheffield allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one in one inning Friday against the Rangers, but his injury could have contributed to his struggles. It's not clear whether he'll have to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, but Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath were called up by the Rockies as part of a corresponding move.