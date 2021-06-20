The Rockies transferred Sheffield (lat) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
While the Rockies remain optimistic that Sheffield will return before season's end, his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be available for the big club until at least early August while he recovers from a right lat strain. Before he was deactivated, the rookie Rule 5 pick was solid in his 19 relief outings with Colorado, posting a 3.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 19.1 innings.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Slated to miss extended time•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Tosses two scoreless frames•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Headed to Colorado•
-
Dodgers' Jordan Sheffield: Expected to continue as reliever•