The Rockies transferred Sheffield (lat) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

While the Rockies remain optimistic that Sheffield will return before season's end, his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be available for the big club until at least early August while he recovers from a right lat strain. Before he was deactivated, the rookie Rule 5 pick was solid in his 19 relief outings with Colorado, posting a 3.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 19.1 innings.