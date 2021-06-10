Sheffield (lat) is expected to miss extended time but will likely return at some point later in the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Sheffield landed on the 10-day injured list due to a right lat strain Saturday, and he's apparently dealing with a serious injury. A timetable for his recovery process hasn't yet been established, but manager Bud Black indicated the right-hander's rehab will take some time.
