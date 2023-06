Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Saturday.

Alfaro was released by the Red Sox last Saturday, and the veteran backstop finds a new club a week later. The backstop last played in the majors with the Padres in 2022, and he hit .246/.285/.383 with seven homers over 82 games and 256 at-bats. It's possible Alfaro could spend time with the Rockies, but they will need to add him to the 40-man roster in order to do so.