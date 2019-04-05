Rockies' Jorge De La Rosa: Inks MiLB deal with Colorado
De La Rosa agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Friday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
De La Rosa made 59 appearances during stops with the Cubs and Diamondbacks a season ago and posted a 3.38 ERA with 47 punchouts over 56 innings. He'll provide the Rockies with bullpen depth and should join Triple-A Albuquerque within the next few days.
