De La Rosa has yet to debut in affiliated ball in 2019 while recovering from an oblique injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Since he didn't put pen to paper on a minor-league deal with the Rockies until early April, De La Rosa missed all of spring training and was never assigned to an affiliate when the season began. He reported to extended spring training shortly after signing but soon developed the oblique problem, delaying his debut even further. As of last week, De La Rosa had resumed throwing bullpen sessions, so it shouldn't be long before he reports to a lower-level affiliate for a rehab assignment. Once deemed fully healthy, De La Rosa will likely be ticketed for a spot in the Triple-A Albuquerque bullpen.