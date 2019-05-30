Rockies' Jorge De La Rosa: Recovering from oblique injury
De La Rosa has yet to debut in affiliated ball in 2019 while recovering from an oblique injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Since he didn't put pen to paper on a minor-league deal with the Rockies until early April, De La Rosa missed all of spring training and was never assigned to an affiliate when the season began. He reported to extended spring training shortly after signing but soon developed the oblique problem, delaying his debut even further. As of last week, De La Rosa had resumed throwing bullpen sessions, so it shouldn't be long before he reports to a lower-level affiliate for a rehab assignment. Once deemed fully healthy, De La Rosa will likely be ticketed for a spot in the Triple-A Albuquerque bullpen.
More News
-
Rockies' Jorge De La Rosa: Inks MiLB deal with Colorado•
-
Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Notches first career save•
-
Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Picks up first hold with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Strikes out three over two innings•
-
Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Agrees to deal with Cubs•
-
Jorge De La Rosa: Cut loose by Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...