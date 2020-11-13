Briceno agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies which includes an invitation to spring training Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Briceno spent the first five years of his professional career in the Rockies' organization but never advanced beyond Low-A. All 48 of his major-league games to date, including two this past season, have come with the Angels. His .238/.301/.377 career slash line is good for a passable 89 wRC+, suggesting he could at least compete for a backup job with the Rockies this spring.