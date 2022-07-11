Iglesias (head) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias experienced some dizziness late in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks and was withheld from the lineup for the final two games of the series in Arizona as a result, but he looks like he'll be good to go as the Rockies kick off a seven-game homestand. The 32-year-old hasn't been a major fantasy contributor this season with two home runs and two stolen bases in 272 plate appearances, but he profiles as a strong streaming option in mixed leagues for the batting average, runs and RBI categories this week while the Rockies play all their games at the majors' most hitter-friendly venue.