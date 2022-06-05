site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Day off Sunday
Iglesias is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta.
Iglesias is hitting .325 with zero home runs and one stolen base over his last 10 games. Garrett Hampson draws the start at shortstop, hitting eighth.
