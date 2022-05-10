Iglesias went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Iglesias first contributed with a single in the fifth inning and came around to score on a Yonathan Daza single. He then doubled in the final frame to continue a Colorado rally, driving in Elias Diaz. Iglesias is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, during which he's collected four RBI and four runs scored. He has also quietly maintained a .329/.382/.427 line across 89 plate appearances on the campaign.